METALS-Copper falls on virus surge, weak dollar limits losses

April 21 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday following concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar limited losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.1% to $9,311 a tonne by 0742 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 0.9% to 68,720 yuan ($10,577.52) a tonne.

London copper touched $9,483 a tonne in the previous session, its highest since Feb. 25, supported by strong demand and tight supply.

"Copper gave up some of the recent gains amid the broader decline in risk appetite," ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said. "Concern continues to mount over rising cases of COVID-19 in Asia."

Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surged, while India has been hit by another wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals in major cities.

The weak dollar =USD, which hovered just above a seven-week low versus its major rivals, lent some support to base metals. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals more attractive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,319 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.4% to $2,801.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.6% to $16,135 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 0.5% to $2,020.50 a tonne, and tin CMSN3 lost 0.3% to $26,740 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 0.7% to 18,010 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 slipped 0.2% to 120,850 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 slumped 1.6% to 21,445 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 lost 0.3% to 15,195 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.5% to 183,910 yuan a tonne.

* Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed nationalising mining and redrafting the Andean country's Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's no. 2 copper producer.

($1 = 6.4988 Chinese yuan)

