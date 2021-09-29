Commodities

METALS-Copper falls on uncertainty over China power curb impact

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Copper prices fell on Wednesday, as investors reduced risk exposure amid uncertainty in both demand and supply caused by a power curtailment, while sluggish trade ahead of a major holiday in China also weighed on sentiment.

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday, as investors reduced risk exposure amid uncertainty in both demand and supply caused by a power curtailment, while sluggish trade ahead of a major holiday in China also weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.1% to 68,500 yuan ($10,593.53) a tonne at 0409 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.3% to $9,241 a tonne.

Power restrictions in China have hurt supplies of some metals in recent months, but electricity curbs recently spread to more downstream sectors and dampened manufacturing, hurting the demand for metals.

A stronger dollar .DXY also made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

China is going on a week-long holiday starting Oct. 1, with investors squaring positions ahead of the break to reduce exposure in a volatile market environment. CN/HOLIDAY

"Current power curtailment is still the biggest uncertainty. There are only two trading days before the holiday. It is recommended to control the risk," said brokerage Jinrui Futures in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.2% to $2,909.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $18,490 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was down 0.8% to $35,510 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 22,825 yuan tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.3% to 141,840 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 14,385 yuan a tonne while tin SSNcv1 rose 1.3% to 273,220 yuan a tonne.

* China's top copper smelters set floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb, up 27.3% from the third quarter and up from $58 per tonne and 5.8 cents per lb a year earlier.

* The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 6,600 tonnes in July and January-July surplus was at 11,000 tonnes, down from a 420,000-tonne surplus in the same period last year, International Lead and Zinc Study Group data showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.4662 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular