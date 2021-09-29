METALS-Copper falls on uncertainty over China power curb impact

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday, as investors reduced risk exposure amid uncertainty in both demand and supply caused by a power curtailment, while sluggish trade ahead of a major holiday in China also weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.1% to 68,500 yuan ($10,593.53) a tonne at 0409 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.3% to $9,241 a tonne.

Power restrictions in China have hurt supplies of some metals in recent months, but electricity curbs recently spread to more downstream sectors and dampened manufacturing, hurting the demand for metals.

A stronger dollar .DXY also made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

China is going on a week-long holiday starting Oct. 1, with investors squaring positions ahead of the break to reduce exposure in a volatile market environment. CN/HOLIDAY

"Current power curtailment is still the biggest uncertainty. There are only two trading days before the holiday. It is recommended to control the risk," said brokerage Jinrui Futures in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.2% to $2,909.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $18,490 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was down 0.8% to $35,510 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 22,825 yuan tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.3% to 141,840 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 14,385 yuan a tonne while tin SSNcv1 rose 1.3% to 273,220 yuan a tonne.

* China's top copper smelters set floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter at $70 per tonne and 7 cents per lb, up 27.3% from the third quarter and up from $58 per tonne and 5.8 cents per lb a year earlier.

* The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 6,600 tonnes in July and January-July surplus was at 11,000 tonnes, down from a 420,000-tonne surplus in the same period last year, International Lead and Zinc Study Group data showed.

