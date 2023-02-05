METALS-Copper falls on stronger dollar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Monday as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,955 a tonne by 0342 GMT and the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 68,220 yuan ($10,062.69) a tonne.

The dollar touched a near four-week high against a basket of currency after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish with its monetary policy for longer.

Metals prices are also pressured by doubts over China's pace of recovery after the country removed COVID-19 restrictions. Bets on a strong recovery in Chinese demand have boosted metals prices for most of January.

However, the threat of supply disruptions prevented copper prices from a steeper fall.

Production disruptions in the major copper-producing regions of Latin America and Africa have raised the stakes for a tighter market this year, but analysts say it is too soon to downgrade forecasts for global supplies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.4% to $2,560 a tonne, tin CMSN3 dropped 2.8% to $27,580 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 decreased 1.1% to $3,204.50 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose 1.2% to $2,124.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1.1% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 4.7% to 211,110 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 5.2% to 217,800 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 decreased 3.4% to 23,360 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% to 15,270 yuan a tonne.

