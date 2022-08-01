METALS-Copper falls on risk-off sentiment amid Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as traders and investors dumped risky assets amid an escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan.

Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.2% to $7,725 a tonne by 0153 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.5% to 59,800 yuan ($8,821.49) a tonne.

Metals prices have been weighed down by weak consumption from top market China due to COVID-19 restrictions, while fears of a global economic slowdown have also dented demand outlook.

Surveys showed weak factory activity across the United States, Europe and Asia in July, adding to fears of a recession. China also saw a deepening slump in its property sector, a major consumer of metals.

LME tin CMSN3 dropped 1.6% to $24,510 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $2,047 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $3,325 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,437.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 1.5% to 18,125 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 decreased 0.8% to 177,820 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.1% to 195,400 yuan a tonne, and zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.9% to 23,920 yuan a tonne.

