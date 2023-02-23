METALS-Copper falls on prolonged U.S. rate hike prospects

Updates prices

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday on prospects of prolonged interest rates hikes in the United States stalling economic growth and crimping demand for the metal.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.7% to 69,870 yuan ($10,140.78) a tonne by 0739 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $9,060 a tonne.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers will likely stick with interest rate increases to tame inflation, but favoured slowing the pace of the hikes.

The U.S. dollar stood near a seven-week high against the euro and the Australian dollar on prospects of higher-for-longer rates, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Cushioning a further decline in metal prices are expectations for a demand recovery in top consumer China, after it reopened its economy, but real consumption is not expected to pick up until next month or in the second quarter.

"The resumption rate of domestic (Chinese) infrastructure projects has greatly accelerated... However, the actual performance of spot copper consumption is still weak, and high prices restrained consumption," Jinrui Futures said in a report.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 1% to $2,394 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 0.6% to $2,090 a tonne, tin CMSN3 eased 0.3% to $26,775 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $3,065.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 18,680 yuan a tonne, nickel SNICv1 dropped 2.6% to 205,430 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 declined 1.7% to 216,750 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 decreased 0.3% to 23,505 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was down 0.5% to 15,345 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8900 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.