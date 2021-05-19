METALS-Copper falls on inflation fears, Glencore's African mine restart plan

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, May 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday due to worries about inflation and higher supplies from Glencore's GLEN.L African mine, which could restart as soon as next year.

Commodity trader and miner Glencore plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Good news has largely been priced into copper at this level, but the metal is still in a bull trend "as this rally is fuelled by money printing," commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said, adding that inflation worries weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.2% to $10,283 a tonne by 0548 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 1.7% to 74,300 yuan ($11,563.12) a tonne.

LME copper has risen 33% so far this year, having hit its record high price of $10,747.50 a tonne last week. Stablum said the elevated price will see more copper scrap supply emerge as a cheaper alternative to cathode.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which reflects Chinese demand for imported metal, rose for the first time since February on Monday to $38.50 a tonne, rebounding from a low of more than five years of $37 a tonne hit on Friday.

"I had heard from physical players in this region that they had received their first orders in many weeks last week...but I think it is too early to say this is a trend," Singapore-based Stablum said.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.5% to $2,464.50 a tonne while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 1% at 19,535 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.% to 15,560 yuan a tonne.

* Global copper demand could rise 3.3% in 2022, leading to a mostly balanced market after an expected shortfall this year, the International Wrought Copper Council said.

