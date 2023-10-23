METALS-Copper falls on geopolitical risks, rising stocks

Updates prices as of 0831 GMT

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday on investors' jitters about developments in the Middle East as well as rising inventory of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $7,915.50 per metric ton by 0831 GMT, the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 1.1% to 65,640 yuan ($8,971.87) per ton.

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday with Washington warning of a significant risk to U.S. interests in the region as ally Israel pounded Gaza and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

Stocks on the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL have been increasing since mid-July and they ended last week at a two-year peak.

Copper stocks on the SHFE rose for a second consecutive week on Friday. CU-STX-SGH

Rising supplies also followed profitable import conditions for Chinese importers, as reflected by a rise in the Yangshan copper premium. SMM-CUYP-CN

Although the third-quarter GDP data came in better than expected, China's economy is still going through a weak recovery and the rising supplies are likely to weigh on copper prices, analysts at GF Futures said in a note.

A copper tube producer said their October production fell slightly than that in September because of fewer orders from end-users such as air conditioning makers.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.6% to $2,169 a ton, tin CMSN3 lost 0.6% at $24,830, zinc CMZN3 slid 1.6% to $2,398.50, lead CMPB3 moved down 0.6% to $2,086 and nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.4% to $18,520.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,850 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.6% to 20,845 yuan, lead SPBcv1 dipped 0.1% to 16,480 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged 0.3% down at 148,710 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 1% to 214,560 yuan.

($1 = 7.3162 Chinese yuan renminbi)

