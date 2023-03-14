METALS-Copper falls on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment amid U.S. banking rout

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices dropped 1% on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals expensive to holders of other currencies, while markets continued to process the sudden collapse of U.S. regional banks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 1% to $8,844 a tonne by 0632 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 68,540 yuan ($9,971.63) a tonne.

The dollar .DXY edged higher, having dropped to near a one-month low in the previous session as traders and investors expect a slowdown in interest rate hikes following the collapse of the banks.

Fears of a U.S. banking crisis were intensified by the collapse of lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O, even as President Joe Biden pledged to take action to ensure the safety of the banking system.

Still, green shoots of improved copper demand in top consumer China cushioned the drop in prices.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $25 a tonne on Monday, its highest since March 1, indicating improving demand for imported copper into China, albeit still far below some $150-a-tonne premium hit last October.

SHFE front-month copper contract SCFc1 has been trading at a premium over the third-month contract SCFc3 since Monday, switching from a discount that has lasted for most of this year, indicating tightening nearby Chinese supply.

Analysts anticipated Chinese copper demand to improve in late March or from the second quarter, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Falling copper prices also supported sentiment.

"Demand continues to recover," said Jinrui Futures in a report, but adding that copper prices are still at risk of correction as demand recovery is still lower than expected.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.7% at $2,318 a tonne, tin CMSN3 shed 1.7% to $22,810 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $2,939 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,087.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.2% to 18,300 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.1% to 178,050 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% at 22,875 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.7% to 15,255 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 fell 1.1% to 185,420 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8735 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.