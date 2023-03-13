METALS-Copper falls on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment amid U.S. banking rout

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices dropped nearly 1% on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals expensive to holders of other currencies, while markets continued to process the sudden collapse of U.S. regional banks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dropped 0.9% to $8,854 a tonne by 0218 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 68,630 yuan ($9,998.54) a tonne.

The dollar .DXY edged higher, having dropped to near a one-month low in the previous session as traders and investors expect a slowdown in interest rate hikes following the collapse of the banks.

Fears of a U.S. banking crisis were intensified by the collapse of lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O even as President Joe Biden pledged to take action to ensure the safety of the banking system.

Still, green shoots of improved copper demand in top consumer China cushioned the drop in prices.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $25 a tonne on Monday, its highest since March 1, indicating improving demand for imported copper into China, albeit still far below some $150-a-tonne premium hit last October.

SHFE front-month copper contract SCFc1 has been trading at a premium over the third-month contract SCFc3 since Monday, switching from a discount that has lasted for most of this year, indicating tightening nearby Chinese supply.

Analysts anticipated Chinese copper demand to improve in late March or from the second quarter, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.5% at $2,321.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 shed 0.9% to $23,005 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $2,945 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,089 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 18,350 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.5% to 178,650 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.3% to 22,895 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.5% at 15,225 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.4% to 186,660 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Feb

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA Feb

1230 US Core CPI YY, NSA Feb

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Feb

($1 = 6.8640 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.