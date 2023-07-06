METALS-Copper falls on firmer dollar, hawkish Fed

July 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday, heading for a third straight session of decline in London, as a stronger dollar and expectations of further U.S. rate hikes weighed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 0.5% to $8,277 per metric ton by 0425 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.2% to 67,760 yuan ($9,345.43) per metric ton.

The U.S. dollar index .DXYrose after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Chinese smelters lifted their third-quarter guidance for treatment charges of copper concentrate to $95 per metric ton, the highest level in nearly six years, as they expect abundant supply and flat demand growth in the sector in the coming months.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,140 per metric ton, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $21,255, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.1% to $2,360, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% to $2,067, and tin CMSN3 jumped 1.5% to $28,055.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 17,860 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 20,060 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.6% to 15,570 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 4.4% to 165,150 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 3.6% to 232,520 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM May

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA May

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA May

0730 EU HCOB Construction PMI June

0730 Germany HCOB Construction PMI June

0730 France HCOB Construction PMI June

0830 UK All-Sector PMI June

0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI June

0900 EU Retail Sales MM, YY May

1215 US ADP National Employment June

1230 US International Trade May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Cont Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US S&P Global Comp, Svcs Final PMIs June

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI June

1400 US JOLTS Job Openings May

($1 = 7.2506 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng)

