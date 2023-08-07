METALS-Copper falls on firmer dollar, demand uncertainty

Recasts, adds background, updates prices

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Monday, weighed down by a slightly firmer dollar and weak demand outlook for the metal amid expectation of rising supplies from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $8,511.50 per metric ton, as of 0425 GMT, after a slight drop in the previous week.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.5% at 68,930 yuan ($9,585.19) per metric ton.

The dollar index =USD ticked up, making the greenback-priced metal less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Global investors are awaiting U.S. and China inflation data due later this week for more clues on the performance of the world's two biggest economies, after a mixed U.S. jobs report last Friday.

Market participants were also wary of metals demand in key consumer China, given that the policy measures announced so far have failed to lift demand significantly.

In China, supply tightness amid lower imports in recent months lifted spot copper premium to a one-month high of 285 yuan a metric ton last week.

But supply is expected to improve in August as many smelters resume production after summer maintenance, and also thanks to increased profits amid high copper concentrate processing treatment and refining charges.

Shanghai Metals Market forecasts August refined copper production to hit a record high at 986,100 metric tons, after a higher-than-expected output of 925,900 metric tons last month.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.4% to $2,224.50 a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $2,485.50, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $21,220, while lead CMPB3 added 0.2% at $2,132 and tin CMSN3 edged up 1% to $27,985.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 18,445 yuan a metric ton, lead SPBcv1 dropped 0.5% to 15,890 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.4% to 165,690 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.6% to 228,160 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.5% to 20,875 yuan.

($1 = 7.1913 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

