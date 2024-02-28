METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, rising stockpiles

By Mai Nguyen

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Copper edged down on Wednesday, as demand concerns stemming from a spike in inventories in Chinese exchange warehouses and a firm dollar weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $8,459 per metric ton by 0701 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 68,760 yuan ($9,551.33) a ton.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH more than doubled in just over two weeks to 181,323 tons on Friday, the highest since March last year, suggesting Chinese demand has not made a strong recovery since the Lunar New Year holiday.

The dollar inched up as traders brushed off U.S. manufactured goods data and awaited clues on when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The copper price decline was limited on mine supply disruption and on hopes of demand recovery later in the quarter.

"The pace of consumption rebound after the year-end is slightly slower than usual, but it will still be a month-on-month recovery, and it is expected that the accumulation of inventory will slow down," broker Jinrui Futures said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,187 a ton, nickel CMNI3 fell 1% to $17,290, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.7% to $2,404, lead CMPB3 declined 0.3% to $2,084 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.7% to $26,165.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.3% at 18,790 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.4% to 20,540 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was nearly flat at 15,945 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.8% to 134,290 yuan and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 216,070 yuan.

The cash LME zinc contract was traded at a steep discount to the three-month contract CMZN0-3, at $46.70 on Tuesday - the biggest discount since at least 2009 - as inventories surged in LME warehouses.

($1 = 7.1990 yuan

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

