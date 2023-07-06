METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, fragile demand outlook

Updates prices at 0617 GMT, adds quotes

July 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London were on track to fall for a third straight session on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and tepid demand outlook amid weak economic data globally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 0.3% to $8,297.50 per metric ton by 0617 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.2% to 67,760 yuan ($9,352.92) per metric ton.

The U.S. dollar index .DXYrose after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting cemented market expectations for a rate hike this month.

Metals traders and investors have been hoping that China, the world's biggest metals consumer, will issue supportive policies to boost economic growth, but the measures released so far have not been particularly meaningful.

A trader said copper prices would continue to slide but are subjected to spike when there is Chinese government measures to support the economy, especially the credit liquidity as copper tracks the liquidity condition in China.

Chinese smelters lifted their third-quarter guidance for treatment charges of copper concentrate to $95 per metric ton, the highest level in nearly six years.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,141.50 per metric ton, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $21,280, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.5% to $2,368, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.4% at $2,075, and tin CMSN3 jumped 2.5% to $28,320.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.6% to 17,810 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 20,070 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 15,560 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 jumped 4.8% to 165,680 yuan.,

SHFE tin SSNcv1 jumped as much as 5.1% to 236,000 yuan, the highest since Feb. 1. A trader said prices are supported by supply worry in Myanmar, a major ore supplier, and some smelting maintenance in China.

($1 = 7.2448 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Rashmi Aich)

