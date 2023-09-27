METALS-Copper falls on firm dollar, China property worries

Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday, as a firm dollar and concerns in the Chinese property market weighed on sentiment, but slowing industrial profits decline lent prices some support.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 67,140 yuan ($9,191.22) per metric ton by 0602 GMT, and three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $8,092 a ton.

The dollar traded near a 10-month high against its major peers, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, troubles in China's real estate sector, which accounts for a vast amount of metals demand, have been weighing on metals prices.

The chairman of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has been placed under police surveillance, Bloomberg News reported, raising more doubts about the embattled developer's future as it also grapples with mounting prospects of liquidation.

The Evergrande debt issue resurfacing has weakened the China recovery sentiment, said National Australia Bank analysts in a note.

Supporting metal prices further was the slowing pace of profit decline at China's industrial firms, which fell 11.7% in the January-August period from a year earlier, narrowing from a 15.5% contraction in the January-July period, thanks to a surprising surge in August.

China's central bank also reiterated its commitment to keep the yuan stable.

Sucden Financial said in a report that the next support level for LME copper is at $8,000 a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,241 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.4% to $18,605, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $2,505, lead CMPB3 edged down 0.4% at $2,177, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.6% to $25,600.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.1% to 19,380 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.8% to 150,570 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.3% to 21,560 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 1% to 16,625 yuan and tin SSNcv1 1.3% to 217,760 yuan.

($1 = 7.3048 yuan)

