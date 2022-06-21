METALS-Copper falls on dollar strength, rising supply worries

June 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising supply concerns amid fears over a global economic slowdown impacting metals demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 1.2% at $8,885 a tonne by 0230 GMT. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> fell 0.4% to 67,940 yuan ($10,121.11) a tonne. * The world refined copper market showed a 3,000 tonne surplus in April, compared with a 22,000 tonne deficit in March, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin on Tuesday. [nL4N2Y82W3] * The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/] * Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation has raised worries over an economic slowdown. [nL1N2Y320P] * The U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. [nW1N2X9040] * China reported 126 new coronavirus cases for June 21, of which 31 were symptomatic and 95 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR022] * Major tin exporter Indonesia is planning to raise the level of a royalty tariff imposed on the production of tin and bring in a progressive structure tied to international prices, a senior government official said on Tuesday. [nL4N2Y81MB] MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade, failing to extend Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.[MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK CPI YY May 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash June PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.7127 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

