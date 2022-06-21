Commodities

METALS-Copper falls on dollar strength, rising supply worries

London copper prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising supply concerns amid fears over a global economic slowdown impacting metals demand.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was down 1.2% at $8,885 a tonne by 0230 GMT.
    * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1>
fell 0.4% to 67,940 yuan ($10,121.11) a tonne. 
    * The world refined copper market showed a 3,000 tonne
surplus in April, compared with a 22,000 tonne deficit in March,
the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly
bulletin on Tuesday. [nL4N2Y82W3]
    * The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.2% against its rivals,
making greenback-priced commodities more expensive for buyers
using other currencies. [FRX/]
    * Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to combat
soaring inflation has raised worries over an economic slowdown.
[nL1N2Y320P]
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another
75-basis-point rate hike in July, followed by a
half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to
quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest,
according to economists polled by Reuters. [nW1N2X9040]
    * China reported 126 new coronavirus cases for June 21, of
which 31 were symptomatic and 95 asymptomatic, the National
Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR022]
    * Major tin exporter Indonesia is planning to raise the
level of a royalty tariff imposed on the production of tin and
bring in a progressive structure tied to international prices, a
senior government official said on Tuesday. [nL4N2Y81MB]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade, failing to extend
Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates
and inflation remained a key focus for investors, while the
Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the
dollar.[MKTS/GLOB]
        
