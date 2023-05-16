News & Insights

METALS-Copper falls on disappointing China data, US debt ceiling concerns

May 16, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell during Asian trading hours on Tuesday after China's April industrial output and retail sales growth missed analyst forecasts and as traders remained worried about the U.S. debt-ceiling debate.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.9% at $8,200 a tonne, as of 0728 GMT.

It rose 0.2% in the previous session as a liquidity injection by China's central bank bolstered views of sustained support for the Chinese economy.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.7% to 64,360 yuan ($9,311.21) a tonne.

Data on Tuesday showed China's industrial output grew 5.6% in April from a year earlier, marking the quickest growth since September but well below the 10.9% increase estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales jumped 18.4%, accelerating from a 10.6% increase in March, the fastest since March 2021. Still, the jump was slower than the 21% growth that analysts had forecast.

Amid growing uncertainty around the pace of China's economic growth, calls are growing for additional stimulus.

The U.S. debt-ceiling debate also "makes the market worry about the economic outlook", Huatai Futures analysts said in a note. Economists have warned a first-ever U.S. default would plunge the country into recession.

President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans entered a critical week for talks to find common ground on spending levels and energy regulations to avert a devastating default.

LME aluminium CMAL3 lost 0.1% to $2,258 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.3% to $21,560, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.5% to $2,519, tin CMSN3 shed 1% to $24,750, while lead CMPB3 steadied at $2,072.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,115 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 1.5% to 20,605 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.7% to 198,110 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 slumped 3.1% to 165,500 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% at 15,185 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

