METALS-Copper falls on demand worries as China sticks with zero-COVID stance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as China's determination to stick with its strict COVID-19 rules threatened economic growth and clouded the demand outlook for metals.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) SCFcv1 declined 0.8% to 62,690 yuan ($8,715.78) a tonne at 0458 GMT, while the three-month copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $7,565 a tonne.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the validity of China's zero-COVID policy — which includes lockdowns and movement curbs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — at the Communist Party Congress.

Some market participants had previously hoped that China would ease its curbs to support its economy, which has shown signs of slowing in the past months but cushioned by a raft of government supportive policies.

"Fears around slowing economic growth and China's COVID-19 policy remain key demand risks," said ANZ analysts in a note.

The premium of Shanghai copper front-month November contract SCFc1 over the second-month December contract SCFc2 fell to 850 yuan a tonne, from a 13-year-high level of 1,950 yuan hit on Friday, indicating that the tightness of immediately available metal has eased.

ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH rose sharply on Oct. 14, but tight supply, overall, of the metal in China continued to lend some support and cushion prices from steep falls.

Visible copper stocks in China, which includes inventories in Chinese bonded SMM-CUR-BON and ShFE warehouses, were 93,846 tonnes on Oct. 14, edging up from a record low, but still at low levels, exchange and SMM data showed.

"The (Chinese copper) consumer side is expected to remain resilient... It is expected that the tight spot pattern will continue until mid-November," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1% to 18,370 yuan per tonne, nickel SNIcv1 shed 1.5% to 179,000 yuan per tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.6% at 24,525 yuan per tonne and tin SSNcv1 declined 1.5% to 166,790 yuan per tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,246 per tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.8% to $2,042 per tonne while zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.2% at $2,872.50 per tonne.

($1 = 7.1927 yuan)

