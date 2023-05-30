METALS-Copper falls on China PMI data, set for second monthly loss

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices slid on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, while heading for a second consecutive monthly drop amid a sluggish global economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.3% to $8,101.50 a tonne by 0155 GMT.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.8 from 49.2 in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The PMI was below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, and lagged a forecast of 49.4.

The data further exacerbated market sentiment which was weighed down earlier by a set of economic data showing a worrying economic recovery in the world's top metal consumer, including a slump in the country's industrial profits.

Globally, jitters around the U.S. debt ceiling and recession risks also muted investors' risk sentiment.

The contract has lost 5.8% so far this month, the biggest monthly drop since June 2022.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was unchanged at 64,940 yuan ($9,143.80) a tonne.

That was despite tight stocks in the market and optimistic longer term demand outlook supported by the new energy transition.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.3% at $2,218.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was unmoved at $25,561, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,298, lead CMPB3 was static at $2,064.50, and nickel CMNI3 shed 0.7% to $20,875.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was little moved at 17,935 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.9% to 19,160 yuan, lead SPBcv1 held steady at 15,225 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.3% to 160,260 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.5% at 208,250 yuan.

($1 = 7.1020 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Varun H K)

