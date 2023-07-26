METALS-Copper falls on caution ahead of Fed outcome, lack of China stimulus

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Prices for copper and other base metals fell in London on Wednesday as hopes for demand growth from top consumer China dimmed after Beijing's promise to support economic recovery did not roll out any specific measures.

Traders and investors in growth-dependent metals are focused on a widely expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise due later in the day and any clues for the rate path ahead. FRX/

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1% at $8,590.5 per metric ton by 1109 GMT, after rising for the previous two sessions.

The metal, used in power and construction, is still up 1.7% so far this week as China's top leaders pledged on Monday to optimise property policies, expand domestic demand and speed up local special bond issuance.

"The metals markets are easing back ahead of the FOMC (U.S. Federal Open Market Committee) meeting and as there was nothing concrete on the stimulus promise from the Chinese government," said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

Meanwhile, copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have climbed 12% over the last two weeks to 60,700 metric tons, and available - on-warrant - stocks jumped.

Easing concerns about metal availability in the LME system have pushed the discount for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 to $32.25 a metric ton, the biggest in two months, compared with a premium of $31 a month ago.

On the technical front, copper is supported on Wednesday by the 100-day moving average at $8,558.

Citi expects the metal to trade in a $7,500-$8,500 range over the next six-to-nine months, its analysts wrote in a research note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.7% to $2,224 a metric ton, zinc CMZN3 was stable at $2,487, lead CMPB3 was down 0.7% at $2,165, tin CMSN3 lost 0.3% to $28,805, and nickel CMNI3 slid 2.5% to $21,895.

