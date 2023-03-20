METALS-Copper falls in volatile market as fears over banking crisis persist

Updates prices

March 20 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals fell on Monday, hit by fears of a larger crisis in the global financial system and its potential impact on economic growth.

Banks led stock markets lower as a weekend deal to rescue Credit Suisse and promises of liquidity from central banks could not stem fears that a bigger crisis is brewing in the financial system.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was almost flat at $8,580.50 a tonne by 0852 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 66,840 yuan ($9,705.95) a tonne.

"There is a huge amount of fund money in metals and they will be taking hits in every sector", said Malcolm Freeman, director at broker Kingdom Futures.

Cushioning falls in copper prices is Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rising to $50 a tonne on Friday, its highest since December last year, indicating improving appetite for imported copper into China.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH fell for the third straight week to 182,341 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.

China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2023 rose 11.3% year-on-year to 374,321 tonnes, as buyers anticipated improving demand for the metal following the country's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,040 yuan a tonne, nickel SNICv1 was down 0.8% at 174,860 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 22,360 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 increased 1.6% to 183,900 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% at 15,320 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,885.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.2% at $2,085 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 0.6% to $22,375 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3edged up 0.1% at $2,275.50 a tonne.

($1 = 6.8865 yuan)

