News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper falls as weak Chinese trade data weighs on demand hopes

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

May 10, 2023 — 10:50 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday, as subdued trade data from top consumer China darkened the economic outlook for the country, weighing on the metal's demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $8,470 a tonne by 0213 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,270 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 1% to $22,310 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was down 0.1% at $25,830 a tonne.

Data on Wednesday showed Chinese imports contracted sharply in April, while exports rose at a slower pace, reinforcing signs of feeble domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID curbs.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,129 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 lost 0.3% to $2,615 a tonne.

London metals prices were cushioned by a weaker dollar on slowing inflation in the U.S. A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

But physical metal demand in China remained soft, with the Yangshan premium SMM-CUYP-CN falling to $21.50 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since March 10, indicating tepid appetite to import copper into China.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1% to 66,570 yuan ($9,630.94) a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 4.7% to 170,820 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,19 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 decreased 1.2% to 21,165 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.1% to 206,960 yuan a tonne while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 15,300 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing April

-- Japan G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank

Governors' Meeting in Niigata

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.