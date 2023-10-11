METALS-Copper falls as rising inventory outweighs China stimulus hopes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by rising inventory in London, although losses were cushioned by a soft U.S. dollar and expectations of more stimulus in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 0.1% to $8,018.50 per metric ton by 0226 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 66,580 yuan ($9,117.92) a ton.

Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 179,675 tons, the highest since May 2022, having more than tripled in just three months.

The dollar was rooted near a two-week low after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed policymakers taking a cautious stance.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Chinese policymakers are weighing a new round of stimulus with the issuance of at least 1 trillion yuan ($136.95 billion) of additional sovereign debt for spending on infrastructure, said a Bloomberg report.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $70 a ton, the highest since December 2022, signalling solid demand to import metal into China, where copper and aluminium consumption has been surprisingly resilient.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,215.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.5% to $18,460, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.3% at $2,099, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.3% to $24,985, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,470.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.1% to 19,110 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.2% to 16,385 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.9% to 212,900 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 148,550 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.5% to 21,195 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY Sept

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Sept

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes

from its September 19-20 meeting

($1 = 7.3021 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.