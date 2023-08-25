METALS-Copper falls as firm dollar weighs

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices declined on Friday as a strong dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $8,355 per metric ton by 0344 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.5% to 68,780 yuan ($9,438.08) a ton.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two months and was on course for its sixth straight week of gains as markets awaited a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the country's monetary policy path.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.2% to 18,635 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.1% to 169,230 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.5% to 16,370 yuan, tin SSNIcv1 lost 1% to 215,640 yuan while zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.6% to 20,535 yuan.

LME zinc CMZN3 fell 0.7% to $2,378 a ton, lead CMPB3 declined 0.6% to $2,170.50, tin CMSN3 lost 0.7% to $25,700, while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,159 and nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.4% to $20,915.

On a weekly basis, both copper contracts are set to gain on China's efforts to stabilise the yuan and on hopes of improving demand ahead of a peak consumption season. LME copper is on track for its best weekly increase in a month.

However, poor economic data from China continued to pressure the demand outlook and prices.

SHFE tin was set for its best week since July 7. Despite weak demand, supply pressure is rising after Myanmar banned ore mining from August.

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q2

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Aug

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA July

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug

($1=7.2875 yuan)

