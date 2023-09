METALS-Copper falls as Fed meeting, China demand concerns in focus

Updates prices

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower in Asian trading on Tuesday, as the overall mood was subdued ahead of interest rate decisions by central banks this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to begin its two-day policy meeting later in the day.

Concerns that faltering post-pandemic economic rebound in China, the world's top metals consumer, could dampen demand and rising inventories in exchange warehouses are also dragging copper prices lower.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $8,320.50 per metric ton, as of 0700 GMT, after a 0.6% decline in the previous session.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 0.8% to 68,790 yuan ($9,426.52) per ton, extending losses following a 0.4% drop on Monday.

"Markets were quiet as investors wait for the FOMC meeting later this week," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"While the Fed is expected to keep rates on hold, strong economic data is raising the prospect of rates remaining high for the foreseeable future."

Traders were also keeping an eye on the depreciation pressure on China's yuan against the U.S. dollar, which could also affect Chinese demand for greenback-priced industrial metals.

The pressure is temporary, Chinese state media said on Tuesday, as the yuan has fallen more than 5% on the greenback year-to-date.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.3% to $2,214.50 per ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $2,526, nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.2% to $19,840, while lead CMPB3 edged down 0.1% to $2,244.50. Tin CMSN3 slumped 2.2% to $25,600.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.4% to 19,240 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.3% to 21,710 yuan, lead SPBcv1 added 0.7% to 17,275 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 edged up 0.1% to 161,670 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.8% to 218,540 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2975 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.