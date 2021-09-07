METALS-Copper falls as China's August imports hit over 2-year low

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Tuesday as August imports of the metal in top consumer China fell to their lowest since June 2019, as high prices and sluggish economic growth hit demand.

China's copper imports declined 41% year-on-year in August, falling for the fifth straight month to 394,017 tonnes, customs data showed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $9,421 a tonne by 0425 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 69,310 yuan ($10,738.41) a tonne.

"(The trade data) is definitely putting a dampener on price," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

London copper prices have roughly traded within $9,000-$10,000 a tonne since hitting a record high of $10,747.50 per tonne in May, weighed down by slipping Chinese demand and fears of monetary policy tightening.

The European Central Bank will debate a stimulus cut on Thursday, while investors are also eyeing Australia and Canada for any signs of policy normalisation.

Copper is often used to gauge global economic health, and any policy tightening might decelerate post-pandemic recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices for aluminium ore bauxite from Guinea hit their highest in almost 18 months in top metals consumer China on Monday as buyers fretted about supply after a coup in the West African country, though no mines reported any disruption.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,764 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $19,530 a tonne, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.5% to $2,264 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 shed 0.6% to $3,006.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.3% to 21,695 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 declined 1.2% to 145,620 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 dropped 1.5% to 14,845 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4544 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

