METALS-Copper falls as China firm zero-COVID stance fans demand worries

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday, on worries that China's determination to stick with its strict COVID-19 rules could dampen economic growth and demand for metals.

Three-month copper prices on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $7,506 per tonne by 0214 GMT, and the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 62,650 yuan ($8,702.60) per tonne.

Chinese president Xi Jinping reiterated the validity of China's zero-covid policy, which includes lockdowns and movement curbs to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Communist Party Congress, the country's key political event.

Some market participants had previously hoped that China would ease its COVID-19 restrictions rules to support its economy, which has shown signs of slowing in the past months but cushioned by a raft of government supportive policies.

A sharp increase in ShFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH on Oct. 14 also dented sentiment. But tight supply, overall, of the metal in China continued to lend some support and cushion prices from steep falls.

Visible copper stocks in China, which includes inventories in Chinese bonded SMM-CUR-BON and ShFE warehouses, were 93,846 tonnes on Oct. 14, edging up from a record low, but still at low levels, exchange and SMM data showed.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.3% to 18,310 yuan per tonne, nickel SNIcv1 shed 1.6% to 178,870 yuan per tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.8% at 24,455 yuan per tonne and tin SSNcv1 declined 1.3% to 167,210 yuan per tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,245 per tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.4% to $2,034.50 per tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 0.3% to $19,700 per tonne while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $2,856 per tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Oct

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Oct

1315 US Industrial Production MM Sept ($1 = 7.1990 yuan)

China copper stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGwdcB

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.