METALS-Copper falls as buoyant US data boosts dollar

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Thursday after strong U.S. data left investors worrying whether interest rates had peaked as hoped, while worries persisted about lacklustre demand in China.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $8,557 per metric ton by 1400 GMT after

trading slightly firmer earlier in the session. LME copper eased 0.7% on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter while new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in June, pushing up the dollar index =USD. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar had earlier extended losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered what some expected to be its last rate increase in the current tightening cycle.

"If the strengthening data is reason for the Fed to undertake another rate increase to hold back inflation, that will hold back metals demand as well," said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

"We're probably in for a choppy period for the next few months. We're not really out of the woods, the Fed has left the door open."

Also weighing on metals was more downbeat data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer, with policymakers yet to release more detail on stimulus measures to fulfil recent pledges.

China's industrial profits extended this year's double-digit declines in June as waning demand took a toll on profit margins.

"The call for more stimulus in China is getting louder and louder with every disappointing economic print," WisdomTree's Shah said.

Demand for imported copper into China has been declining, implied by the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN dropping to a more than two-month low of $34.50 a metric ton.

"It is currently in the off-season of consumption, and ... active replenishment is relatively limited," broker Huatai Futures said in a note.

The discount for copper for nearby delivery on the LME over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 has jumped to a two-month peak after a surge in stocks available to the market.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.5% to $2,202 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 was flat $21,590, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.3% to $2,466, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.2% to $28,655 and lead CPMB3 rose 0.4% to $2,160.50.

($1 = 7.1377 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Kim Coghill, David Goodman and Emma Rumney)

