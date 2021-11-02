METALS-Copper falls 1% as iron ore market tumbles, cenbank meetings loom

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday as a tumbling iron ore market weighed on trader sentiment, while caution ahead of key central bank meetings due this week pressured the metal used to gauge global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1% at $9,457 a tonne, as of 0536 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 69,590 yuan ($10,874.12) a tonne.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore futures DCIOcv1 were near a one-year low on steel production controls and sluggish downstream consumption, accelerated by a debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group 3333.HK.

Copper is widely used in construction, manufacturing and power, making it a good indicator for global economic health.

The trading volume was thin as market participants were waiting for more cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates, which could impact economic growth and liquidity in the financial markets.

"The dramatic drop in iron ore and the upcoming Fed meeting causes a few people to stay side-lined so volumes are pretty thin across base metals," commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said.

"Sentiment onshore is not great. Property is definitely a concern," she said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Top copper miner Codelco offered Chinese customers annual copper supply for 2022 at a premium of $105 a tonne, up 19.3% from $88 a tonne this year, extending a trend of higher premiums on strong copper demand and very low inventories.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.8% to $2,698 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.9% to $19,335 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $3,337 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.8% to 19,895 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.2% to 23,820 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 advanced 1.5% to 276,220 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3996 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

