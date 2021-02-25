US Markets

METALS-Copper eyes 10-year high as U.S. Fed reaffirms policy support

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Shanghai copper prices leaped to a near 10-year high on Thursday, while other base metals also gained as the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its loose monetary policy to support growth in the world's largest economy.

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices leaped to a near 10-year high on Thursday, while other base metals also gained as the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its loose monetary policy to support growth in the world's largest economy.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 4.5% to 70,740 yuan ($10,967.27) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 hit its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne, only 5.6% below its record high level of $10,190 a tonne hit in February that year.

Aluminium also climbed, with Shanghai prices SAFcv1 jumping as much as 6% to a 9-1/2-year high of 17,635 yuan a tonne, while the LME contract CMAL3 was trading up 2.31% at $2,234.50 a tonne at 0514 GMT.

Fed's chair Jerome Powell said it may take more than three years to reach the central bank's inflation goals, a sign the central bank plans to leave interest rates unchanged for a while, against market expectations that it would tighten monetary policy soon.

"Copper, aluminium and tin are storming ahead after Powell's bullish comments to support the economy and there is a mix of supply tightness underpinning these particular metals," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

"Copper sees multi-lows treatment charges. China will struggle to produce enough aluminium in a carbon free world and tin is well benefiting with massive demand and difficulties in the supply chain," Stablum added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME tin CMSN3 rose 0.8% to $26,920 a tonne while ShFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.7% to 194,050 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel SNIcv1 advanced 3.2% to 147,130 yuan a tonne and LME nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $19,825 a tonne.

($1 = 6.4501 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

