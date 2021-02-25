METALS-Copper eyes 10-year high as U.S. Fed reaffirms policy support

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices leaped to a near 10-year high on Thursday, while other base metals also gained as the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its loose monetary policy to support growth in the world's largest economy.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 4.5% to 70,740 yuan ($10,967.27) a tonne, a level unseen since March 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 hit its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne, only 5.6% below its record high level of $10,190 a tonne hit in February that year.

Aluminium also climbed, with Shanghai prices SAFcv1 jumping as much as 6% to a 9-1/2-year high of 17,635 yuan a tonne, while the LME contract CMAL3 was trading up 2.31% at $2,234.50 a tonne at 0514 GMT.

Fed's chair Jerome Powell said it may take more than three years to reach the central bank's inflation goals, a sign the central bank plans to leave interest rates unchanged for a while, against market expectations that it would tighten monetary policy soon.

"Copper, aluminium and tin are storming ahead after Powell's bullish comments to support the economy and there is a mix of supply tightness underpinning these particular metals," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

"Copper sees multi-lows treatment charges. China will struggle to produce enough aluminium in a carbon free world and tin is well benefiting with massive demand and difficulties in the supply chain," Stablum added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME tin CMSN3 rose 0.8% to $26,920 a tonne while ShFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 2.7% to 194,050 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel SNIcv1 advanced 3.2% to 147,130 yuan a tonne and LME nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $19,825 a tonne.

($1 = 6.4501 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

