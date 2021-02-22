Commodities

METALS-Copper extends rally on tight supply, strong demand outlook

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Moritz Hager

Shanghai copper hit its highest in more than nine years on Tuesday while prices in London rose for a fourth straight session on tight supply and expectations of strong demand.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 3% to 68,090 yuan ($10,542.21) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.3% to $9,214 a tonne by 0252 GMT, having hit a 9-1/2-year high of $9,269.50 a tonne in the previous session.

LME cash copper was at a $35.50 a tonne premium to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, showing tight nearby supplies, as inventories of the metal in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL hovered around their lowest since 2005.

Premium for Yangshan bonded copper SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $75 a tonne, its highest since August 2020, indicating solid demand from top consumer China for imported metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 1.9% to $19,870 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.5% to $2,176.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 was up 0.9% at $2,924 a tonne.

* ShFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 2% to 192,850 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.8% to 147,280 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 rose 1% to 15,890 yuan a tonne.

* Global stock markets fell as expectations of faster growth and quickening inflation battered bonds, boosted commodities and led to a further rotation out of the big tech names that have driven the equity rally during the pandemic. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Jan

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Dec

1000 Euro Zone HICP Final MM/YY Jan

0700 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on

the Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress before

virtual hearing of the Senate Banking Committee

