METALS-Copper extends losses on global recession worries

May 26 (Reuters) - Copper extended losses to a third straight session on Thursday, although at a modest pace, as concerns grew that the global economy may plunge into a recession and dampen demand for industrial metals.

Prices of most other base metals also fell on both the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month LME copper CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $9,365 a tonne by 0351 GMT.

* The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai bourse SCFcv1 ended the morning trade 0.2% lower at 71,280 yuan ($10,614.25) a tonne.

* Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks, and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said.

* Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities told Reuters.

* The world refined copper market showed a 25,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 95,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

* China's central bank said it would promote more credit for smaller firms and boost financial institutions' confidence to lend funds, as policymakers in the world's top metals consumer struggle to get the COVID-stricken economy back on track.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets slipped after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early-May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly

1230 US Retail Sales MM Mar

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.7155 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

