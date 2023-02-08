METALS-Copper extends gains on hopes for muted rate hikes

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other industrial metals extended their rebound on Wednesday on hopes for less aggressive increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Aluminium slipped, however, after inventories surged.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% to $8,953 a tonne by 1505 GMT after adding 0.6% on Tuesday, bouncing from Monday's four-week low.

Copper, which climbed as much as 1.6% earlier in the session, pared gains after comments by a Fed official and as the dollar strengthened.

Copper had earlier joined oil and equities in a wider upswing on financial markets after investors viewed Tuesday's comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as dovish, focusing on his expectations of slowing inflation. MKTS/GLOB

But on Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said that monetary policy will need to be restrictive of growth for a few years.

"The markets are moving on every indication of softening or tightening from the central banks," said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

"After the Fed rate hike last week, there was a lot of hawkish commentary, but yesterday it was slightly more dovish and that's giving the markets more confidence."

The dollar index =USD had eased on the back of Powell's comments but later reversed and moved into the black, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Aluminium slipped into the red after data showed LME inventories soared 27% to 495,750 tonnes, the highest in about two months, after arrivals in Gwangyang in South Korea.

LME three-month aluminium CMAL3 shed 1.6% to $2,485 a tonne.

Last month sources told Reuters that Glencore GLEN.L had delivered 40,000 tonnes of Russian aluminium to Gwangyang.

Supply-side issues in copper, including First Quantum Minerals' FM.TOsuspension of loading operations at a major port in Panama, also supported sentiment.

"This might support spot prices, but its actual impact on supply tightness remains to be seen as several smelters will start maintenance in March," a source at a Chinese copper smelter said.

LME zinc CMZN3, which also registered a rise in inventories, slipped 0.1% to $3,134 a tonne while lead CMPB3 rose 1% to $2,119.50, nickel CMNI3 gained 1% to $27,530 and tin CMSN3 jumped 2% to $27,600.

