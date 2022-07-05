METALS-Copper extends fall to 4th day on economic slowdown worries
By Brijesh Patel
July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended a decline on Tuesday to a 17-month low as a cocktail of factors from aggressive interest rates, a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, potential recession and rising inventories weighed on investor sentiment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
"There was a bull trap set early at the open today as S&P and Nasdaq futures pointed higher. However, the rest of the bearish sentiment is just because of recession fear, which is almost certain for most U.S. and Europe already," a Singapore-based metals trader said.
Pulling down economic activity and inducing recession fears
are soaring inflation and interest rate increases in many
countries including the United States, where the Federal Reserve
is expected to deliver another 75-basis-point increase this
month.
Meanwhile, copper stocks
COVID: Cities in eastern China tightened COVID curbs on Sunday as coronavirus clusters emerged.
SUPPORT: China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy
DATA: China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in almost a year in June as easing COVID curbs revived demand, while Japan's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than eight years.
ALUMINIUM: The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for July to September was set at $148 a tonne, down 14% from the previous quarter, to reflect weak demand for automobiles and rising local inventory.
OUTPUT: Chile's total copper production fell 2.55% in May to 478,800 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Monday.
OTHER METALS: LME aluminium
Shanghai aluminium
