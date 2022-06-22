METALS-Copper extends fall as economic slowdown fears mount

June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended declines on Thursday to a 16-month low on COVID-19 concerns in China and mounting worries that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would tip the global economy into recession, slashing metals demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> fell 2% to $8,600 a tonne by 0228 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Feb. 19, 2021 at $8,564.50. * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> slipped 3.2% to 65,840 yuan ($9,808.13) a tonne, its lowest since late-August. * The Federal Reserve is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but is fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risks an economic downturn, U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. [nL1N2Y917N] * A Reuters poll showed the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September. [nW1N2X9040] * Mainland China reported 135 new coronavirus cases for June 22, compared with 126 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR028] * Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as China's strict COVID-19 curbs took a toll on manufacturing demand. [nZRN004KDB] * A community in Peru's Andes mountains on Wednesday suspended their blockade of a highway used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine, agreeing to negotiate with the government and the company over the road's use, one of the community's leaders said. [nL1N2Y935T] * Workers at Chilean state-owned mining giant Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, launched a major strike on Wednesday to protest the closure of a smelter over environmental issues, though the government downplayed the impact on operations. [nL1N2Y91GW] * The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 200 tonnes in April, compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 8,900 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed. [nL1N2Y91IU] MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares wobbled while commodity prices fell on Thursday as mounting worries about the risks of a global recession kept broad investor sentiment fragile. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June 0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June 0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs June 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.7128 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

