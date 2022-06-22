Commodities

METALS-Copper extends fall as economic slowdown fears mount

Copper prices extended declines on Thursday to a 16-month low on COVID-19 concerns in China and mounting worries that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would tip the global economy into recession, slashing metals demand.

    June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices extended declines on
Thursday to a 16-month low on COVID-19 concerns in China and
mounting worries that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would
tip the global economy into recession, slashing metals demand.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
fell 2% to $8,600 a tonne by 0228 GMT, after dropping to its
lowest since Feb. 19, 2021 at $8,564.50.
    * The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1>
slipped 3.2% to 65,840 yuan ($9,808.13) a tonne, its lowest
since late-August. 
    * The Federal Reserve is not trying to engineer a recession
to stop inflation but is fully committed to bringing prices
under control even if doing so risks an economic downturn, U.S.
central bank chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. [nL1N2Y917N]
    * A Reuters poll showed the Fed will deliver another
75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a
half-percentage-point rise in September. [nW1N2X9040]
    * Mainland China reported 135 new coronavirus cases for June
22, compared with 126 new cases a day earlier, the National
Health Commission said. [nK7N2PR028]
    * Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as China's
strict COVID-19 curbs took a toll on manufacturing demand.
[nZRN004KDB]
    * A community in Peru's Andes mountains on Wednesday
suspended their blockade of a highway used by MMG Ltd's Las
Bambas copper mine, agreeing to negotiate with the government
and the company over the road's use, one of the community's
leaders said. [nL1N2Y935T]
    * Workers at Chilean state-owned mining giant Codelco, the
world's largest copper producer, launched a major strike on
Wednesday to protest the closure of a smelter over environmental
issues, though the government downplayed the impact on
operations. [nL1N2Y91GW]
    * The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 200 tonnes in
April, compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 8,900
tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.
[nL1N2Y91IU]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian shares wobbled while commodity prices fell on
Thursday as mounting worries about the risks of a global
recession kept broad investor sentiment fragile. [MKTS/GLOB]
        
