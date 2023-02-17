METALS-Copper ekes out weekly gain on hopes for Chinese demand

Updates throughout, moves dateline from BEIJING

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday as anticipation of high U.S. interest rates strengthened the dollar, but prices headed for their first weekly gain in four weeks as Chinese demand showed signs of recovery.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.4% at $8,899.50 a tonne at 1209 GMT, but up 0.5% for the week.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring hit a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January as the dollar weakened and speculators bet China's economy would revive.

But the rally lost steam as the dollar regained ground, making metals costlier for non-dollar buyers, and inventories piled up in Chinese warehouses.

Credit being pumped into China's economy should boost growth and copper consumption, said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metals Trading.

He said copper supply and demand should accelerate and the market should see a deficit of around 200,000 tonnes this year, predicting prices above $10,000 by the end of June.

"I think we're going to go lower in the next few days," he said. "(But) I'm bullish from a 3-6 month perspective."

Stock markets dropped on Friday and the dollar leapt to six-week highs as jobs data revived expectations of U.S. interest rate rises. Oil prices fell. MKTS/GLOBO/R

In China, the pace of copper inventory build-up slowed, with stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses rising 3% to 249,598 tonnes in the week to Friday. CU-STX-SGH

Yangshan copper import premiums increased this week for the first time since November, hinting at improved Chinese demand. They were last at $24.50 a tonne. SMM-CUYP-CN

The market also faces lost copper production.

First Quantum Minerals FM.TOwarned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama and Freeport-McMoRan's FCX.N Grasberg mine in Indonesia is not expected back online until the end of March after heavy rains and landslides.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.7% at $2,377.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dipped by 0.3% to $2,995.50, nickel CMNI3 fell 2% to $25,955 and tin CMSN3 was down 1.7% at $26,535. Lead CMPB3 rose 1% to $2,049 a tonne.

All were heading for weekly falls.

