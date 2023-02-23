METALS-Copper edges up on supply disruptions in Panama

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London rose slightly on Friday, as mining supply disruptions across the globe worsened with the suspension of ore processing at a key mine in Panama.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.3% to $8,926.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO said on Thursday it had suspended ore processing at its Cobre Panama mine. It has been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with the Panama government over tax and royalties.

Copper supply in Indonesia, Peru and Chile is also facing disruptions, although analysts and traders believe they are not severe enough to shift the copper concentrate market balance into a deficit this year.

Despite Friday's gain, LME copper will likely post a weekly decline due to subdued demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 1.3% to 69,290 yuan ($10,031.13) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which represents demand for imported copper into China, was at $22.50 a tonne on Thursday, down 85% from October last year.

LME zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.1% to $3,032.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 0.5% to $26,030 a tonne while lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,072.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 18,590 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.4% to 199,560 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 shed 3% to 211,240 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 edged down 0.1% to 23,475 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.5% to 15,330 yuan a tonne.

0700 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q4

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jan

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Jan

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Feb

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Jan

($1 = 6.9075 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

