METALS-Copper edges up on stimulus hopes, stronger dollar caps gains

April 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Thursday on hopes that China will step up its metal-intensive infrastructure construction to counter the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, although a stronger dollar limited gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,865 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT.

* The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.3% to 73,460 yuan ($11,184.02).

* China will step up infrastructure construction to boost domestic demand and drive economic growth going forward, state TV reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

* Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others on Thursday, as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown.

* The dollar was nearing heights not seen in two decades on Thursday as the energy crisis in Europe hamstrung the euro, while the yen was undercut by expectations the Bank of Japan would stick to its super-easy policies. FRX/

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that had established a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations.

* The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in March likely as businesses who are worried about shortages front-loaded imports after the conflict in Ukraine, raising the risk that economic growth stalled in the first quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* Share markets steadied on Thursday, taking comfort in technology earnings, though an energy crisis in Europe and China's lengthy lockdowns kept the mood cautious. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY April

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY April

1230 US GDP Advance Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

($1 = 6.5683 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

