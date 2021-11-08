METALS-Copper edges up on solid macroeconomic data, low stockpiles

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, edged higher on Monday as strong China exports data, improving jobs market in the United States and low inventories of the red metal lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $9,522.50 a tonne, as of 0614 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 70,060 yuan ($10,950.30) a tonne.

Exports growth in China - the world's biggest copper consumer - beat forecasts in October on booming global demand, easing power crunch and supply chain improvement.

Inventories of the metal, which is widely used in infrastructure projects, fell in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH to 37,482 tonnes, their lowest since June 2009, and stockpiles in bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON dropped to a record low of 206,400 tonnes.

"At present, the spot balance of copper is tight and the long-term uncertainty is high," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

Destocking of the metal is still expected, with scrap supply still tight and inventories of refined metal low, the brokerage said, but added that copper prices were still vulnerable amid increasing worries about consumption.

In addition, strong U.S. employment data and the U.S. congress passing a long-delayed $1-billion U.S. infrastructure bill last week also aided sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's copper imports in October rose for a second month, official data showed, as traders took advantage of a short period of favourable pricing to bring in bonded stocks.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 1% to $19,240 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.6% to $3,210 a tonne and lead CMPB3 shed 0.5% to $2,339.50 a tonne.

* ShFE lead SPBcv1 lost 0.9% to 15,485 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.7% to 22,865 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.5% to 142,020 yuan a tonne.

