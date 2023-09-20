METALS-Copper edges up on softer dollar ahead of Fed decision

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged up in London on Wednesday as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,309 per metric ton by 0256 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.4% to 68,700 yuan ($9,413.80) a ton.

The dollar index .DXY edged down slightly ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day where it is expected to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged.

However, copper inventories are building in LME-registered warehouses, with stockpiles at 149,600 tons the highest since May 2022, capping gains in prices. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH had also been rising for four weeks straight and were at 65,146 tons by Sept. 15, the highest since July 21.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.1% to $2,216.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.9% to $20,090, lead CMPB3 increased 0.2% to $2,224.50, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $2,482.50 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.1% to $26,080.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 19,190 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.2% to 21,535 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.7% to 164,180 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was 0.4% higher at 17,285 yuan and tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.5% to 221,350 yuan.

Combined nickel inventories in SHFE and LME warehouses were at 46,055 tons, the highest since March 30.

Lead stockpiles in LME warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL leaped to 71,050 tons, the highest since July 2021. SHFE lead inventories PB-STX-SGH climbed to 79,711 tons, a level unseen since September 2022.

Zinc stocks in LME warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL, however, have been falling to 115,350 tons, the lowest since Aug. 14.

($1 = 7.2978 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng)

