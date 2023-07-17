METALS-Copper edges up in London as dollar hovers near 1-year low

July 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London edged up on Tuesday, as a weak dollar kept greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, but weak Chinese economic data weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,497.50 per metric ton by 0319 GMT, having lost 2.1% in the previous session, its biggest decline in more than three weeks.

The dollar index .DXY wobbled near its one-year low, as investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge if the currency has further downside risk in the wake of cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation.

But a series of weak economic data from top metals consumer China dented appetite for copper, which is often used as a measure of global economic health.

However, the Chinese state planner said on Tuesday it will roll out policies on consumption recovery and expansion, boost automobile and electronics demand and increase household income, which could eventually help metals demand.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 68,580 yuan ($9,564.85) per metric ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,257.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.3% to $21,125, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.1% to $2,102, tin CMSN3 was up 0.1% at $28,400 while zinc CMZN3 eased 0.2% to $2,406.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 2% to 164,040 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.4% to 20,245 yuan, tin SSNcv1 declined 0.6% to 231,590 yuan while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 15,715 yuan and aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.2% to 18,255 yuan.

($1 = 7.1700 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

