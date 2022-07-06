Commodities

METALS-Copper edges up from 20-month low as U.S. dollar takes breather

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

Copper prices climbed on Thursday after hitting a near 20-month low in the previous session, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although recession fears and fresh COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China kept gains in check.

    July 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Thursday after
hitting a near 20-month low in the previous session, supported
by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although recession
fears and fresh COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China kept
gains in check.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3>
was up 1% at $7,596 a tonne, as of 0226 GMT, after hitting its
lowest since November 2020 at $7,291.50 on Wednesday.
    * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai
<SCFcv1> rose 0.2% to 57,950 yuan ($8,641.90) a tonne.
    * The dollar <=USD> eased 0.1% after scaling a 20-year peak
against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals slightly
less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
    * The U.S. dollar will remain strong for at least the next
three months due to expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve
rate hikes and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession
fears, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts showed.
[nL4N2YN15F] [nS0N2Y202X]
    * The head of the International Monetary Fund said the
outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly"
since April and she could not rule out a possible global
recession next year given the elevated risks. [nL1N2YN1U7]
    * Peru said on Wednesday its copper output fell 11.2% in May
from a year ago after a stoppage at its Las Bambas mine and
lower quality production in other deposits. [nL6N2YN0B9]
    * China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the
country with mass testing and fresh restrictions. [nL1N2YN038]

    MARKETS NEWS
    * Wall Street ticked upward while oil continued to slide on
Wednesday as investors juggled concerns over inflation versus a
recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600  UK         Halifax House Prices MM June
    0600  Germany    Industrial Output MM    May
    0645  France     Reserve Assets Total    June
    1230  US         International Trade     May
    1230  US         Initial Jobless Clm     Weekly
        
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper          <CMCU3> 
    Most active ShFE copper         <SCFcv1> 
    Three month LME aluminium       <CMAL3> 
    Most active ShFE aluminium      <SAFcv1> 
    Three month LME zinc            <CMZN3> 
    Most active ShFE zinc           <SZNcv1> 
    Three month LME lead            <CMPB3> 
    Most active ShFE lead           <SPBcv1> 
    Three month LME nickel          <CMNI3>
    Most active ShFE nickel         <SNIcv1>  
    Three month LME tin             <CMSN3> 
    Most active ShFE tin            <SSNcv1>

    ($1 = 6.7057 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848
5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:
Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
(( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
 LME price overview      <RING=> COMEX copper futures  <0#HG:>
 All metals news         [MTL]   All commodities news      [C] 
 Foreign exchange rates <FX=>    SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>))

Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular