METALS-Copper edges up from 20-month low as U.S. dollar takes breather

July 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Thursday after hitting a near 20-month low in the previous session, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, although recession fears and fresh COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China kept gains in check. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was up 1% at $7,596 a tonne, as of 0226 GMT, after hitting its lowest since November 2020 at $7,291.50 on Wednesday. * The most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai <SCFcv1> rose 0.2% to 57,950 yuan ($8,641.90) a tonne. * The dollar <=USD> eased 0.1% after scaling a 20-year peak against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals slightly less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/] * The U.S. dollar will remain strong for at least the next three months due to expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession fears, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts showed. [nL4N2YN15F] [nS0N2Y202X] * The head of the International Monetary Fund said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks. [nL1N2YN1U7] * Peru said on Wednesday its copper output fell 11.2% in May from a year ago after a stoppage at its Las Bambas mine and lower quality production in other deposits. [nL6N2YN0B9] * China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions. [nL1N2YN038] MARKETS NEWS * Wall Street ticked upward while oil continued to slide on Wednesday as investors juggled concerns over inflation versus a recession. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM June 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM May 0645 France Reserve Assets Total June 1230 US International Trade May 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.7057 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

