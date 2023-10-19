METALS-Copper edges lower as US dollar strengthens

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Friday as the U.S. dollar firmed, though hopes of more stimulus in top metals consumer China limited the fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1% to $7,983.50 per metric ton by 0145 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.1% to 66,560 yuan ($9,103.22) a ton.

The dollar was within a hair's breadth of the closely watched 150 yen level, buoyed by a surge in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield which in the previous session briefly reached 5% for the first time since 2007. FRX/

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency costlier for buyers using other currencies.

"The recent weakness in prices is raising concerns in the mining industry," ANZ Research said in a report. "This is despite the strong outlook for the metal amid the surge in investment in clean energy technology sectors."

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.05% at $2,184 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.5% to $2,427, while lead CMPB3 was up 0.02% to $2,098.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.05% to 18,995 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.4% to 150,800 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was 0.7% lower at 216,750 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.3% to 21,055 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.6% to 16,520 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.3117 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.