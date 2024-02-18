METALS-Copper edges lower as dollar steadies; China resumes trade

Updates prices

NEW DELHI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar steadied after last week's inflation data cast doubts on when the Federal Reserve would begin to ease interest rates, while trading resumed in China after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $8,426 per metric ton by 0400 GMT.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 0.7% to 68,330 yuan ($9,495.69) a ton.

Data last week showed both U.S. producer prices and consumer prices increased more than expected in January, with the apparent stickiness in inflation raising the prospects of a delayed start to the Fed's rate cuts. FRX/

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

However, there were expectations of demand revival in China.

"Any signs of stronger buying from China following its week-long Lunar New Year holiday should boost sentiment," ANZ Research said in a note.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 edged 0.2% lower to $2,213 a ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.4% to $16,290, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.2% at $2,381, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.9% to $2,046 and tin CMSN3 fell 2.1% to $26,395.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged lower 0.6% to 18,775 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.3% at 125,970 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.6% to 217,640 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.7% to 20,330 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was down 1.8% to 15,955 yuan.

($1 = 7.1959 Chinese yuan)

