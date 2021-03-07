Commodities

METALS-Copper edges higher on U.S. stimulus package passage fuels recovery hopes

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Copper prices inched up on Monday, buoyed by expectations of a faster economic recovery and higher capital inflows into markets after the U.S. Senate passed a long-awaited $1.9-trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

HANOI, March 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched up on Monday, buoyed by expectations of a faster economic recovery and higher capital inflows into markets after the U.S. Senate passed a long-awaited $1.9-trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,907 a tonne by 0319 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1% to 66,130 yuan ($10,161.03) a tonne.

The U.S. Senate passed the relief plan on Saturday, a major milestone for the bill. House of Representatives will vote on it on Tuesday.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and the bill is expected to boost a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $2,193.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.1% to $16,245 a tonne and lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,005 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 17,460 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 21,290 yuan a tone while lead SPBcv1 shed 1.3% to 14,860 yuan a tonne.

* China's January-February copper imports rose 4.7% year-on-year despite a recent spike in prices, indicating stronger demand for the metal than in a pandemic-depressed early 2020.

* Spot treatment charges for copper concentrate in top copper consumer China AM-CN-CUCONC slumped to their lowest in more than 10 years on Friday, underscoring tight feedstock for smelters.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rallied while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for a global economic rebound, though it also put fresh pressure on Treasuries. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Jan

1000 UK Bank of England's governor Andrew Bailey give

a speech on the outlook for the economy to

the Resolution Foundation think tank

($1 = 6.5082 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular