METALS-Copper edges higher on China stimulus hope after disappointing data

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday, as investors and traders bet on the Chinese authorities releasing economic support measures to perk up growth following a series of poor data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.1% to $8,402.50 per metric ton by 0145 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.3% to 68,390 yuan ($9,490.70) per metric ton.

Data on Wednesday showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, raising more pressure on Beijing to boost policy stimulus.

However the gains in metals prices were limited, as concerns over the weak demand in top metals consumer China and the lack of details on the stimulus measures created some uncertainty.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,203 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 was almost flat at $20,550, zinc CMZN3 was nearly unchanged at $2,480, lead CMPB3 increased 0.4% to $2,134.50 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.6% to $27,110.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 18,485 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 163,500 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 20,860 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.4% to 15,980 yuan and tin SSNcv1 dropped 0.5% to 224,110 yuan.

The tightness in LME tin has eased, with the cash contract trading at a $170-per-metric-ton discount to the three-month contract CMSN0-3, the biggest discount since March 15.

In zinc, the LME cash contract was at a $36.50 per metric ton premium to the three-month contract, the highest premium since Feb. 20 and indicating increasing tightness of nearby supplies.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA July

1230 US Core CPI YY, NSA July

1230 US CPI MM, SA July

1230 US CPI YY, NSA July

1230 US CPI Wage Earner July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 7.2060 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.