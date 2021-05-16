METALS-Copper edges higher on Chilean supply worries
HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as worries over supply from top producer Chile mounted after workers at two mines rejected a contract offer from the company and threats of a strike loomed.
A union representing workers at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence mines in Chile rejected the company's contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union's president said on Friday.
Chilean law allows either party to now request a five-day government mediation period, extendable for an additional five days, ahead of any eventual strike. BHP told Reuters it believed the two parties could still reach an agreement.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.7% to $10,316 a tonne by 0254 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 74,950 yuan ($11,639.46) a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China Hongqiao Group 1378.HK, the world's top private sector aluminium producer, plans to move more smelting capacity from its base in industrial Shandong to the hydropower-rich province of Yunnan, two sources said.
* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $37 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.
* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.2% to $2,492 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 2% to 19,810 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 2.3% to 131,200 yuan a tonne and LME nickel CMNI3 increased 1.1% to $17,730 a tonne.
* Asian share markets turned mixed as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 EU Reserve Assets Total April
1600 Russia GDP YY Quarterly Prelim Q1 ($1 = 6.4393 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
