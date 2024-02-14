METALS-Copper edges higher in thin-volume trade as dollar rally cools

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and lower inventories, although prices were hemmed in a narrow range as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,218 a metric ton, as of 0302 GMT.

The dollar index .DXY eased 0.1% against its rivals, after hitting a three-month high on Tuesday as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve rate cut following surprisingly hot U.S. inflation figures. USD/

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Also providing support to copper, LME daily data showed that copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 133,888 tons as of Feb. 13, the lowest level since September.

Copper, widely used in power and construction, is down more than 4% this month on concerns about demand from top consumer China and its property sector in particular.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak. MKTS/GLOB

Data showed Japan's economy slipped into recession as it unexpectedly shrank for a second straight quarter on weak domestic demand.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,239.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was steady at $16,345, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $2,323 and lead CMPB3 climbed 1.1% to $2,039. Tin CMSN3 fell 0.4% to $27,370.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Dec

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Dec

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Dec

0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q4

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Dec

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Jan

1330 US Import Prices YY Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Philly Fed Business Indx Feb

1330 US Retail Sales MM Jan

1415 US Industrial Production MM Jan

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

