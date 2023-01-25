METALS-Copper edges higher in China holiday-thinned trade

Updates prices and adds details

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched higher on Wednesday, supported by a soft U.S. dollar and improving demand prospects in top consumer China, even as trading remained muted during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.26% at $9,338.50 a tonne, as of 0631 GMT.

For the dollar, a gloomier outlook is unfolding in the United States as signs of an economic slowdown after aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes last year are starting to appear. FRX/

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD eked out a 0.02% gain to 101.93, though not far from last week's nearly eight-month low of 101.51.

"The official move away from zero (COVID) tolerance policies in China (on Jan. 8) has fast-tracked recovery expectations and boosted investor speculative sentiment," said Natalie Scott-Gray, a senior metals analyst at StoneX.

"In addition to this, expectation that interest rates will moderate over the year (and deaccelerate in pace) has kept the U.S. dollar's gains at bay."

With the Lunar New Year holidays in China, investor focus has shifted to market fundamentals, said Scott-Gray, adding that copper found more support from supply fears in South America, particularly in Peru.

Social unrest in Peru, the world's second-biggest copper producer, has caused apprehension of disruption to supplies.

In other metals, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.21% to $2,656 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.19% at $2,130 and zinc CMZN3 0.15% higher to $3,434.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Jan

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Jan

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Jan

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Dec

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.