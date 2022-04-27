METALS-Copper edges higher buoyed by China stimulus hopes

By Brijesh Patel

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals eked out gains on Wednesday, as hopes of more Chinese stimulus outweighed pressure from COVID-19-led demand worries in the top metals consumer, and prospects of big U.S. interest rate hikes.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,889.50 a tonne, as of 0723 GMT, after falling nearly 0.9% earlier in the session.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 73,320 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.8% to $3,088 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $4,206, nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.2% to $33,140, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,339, while tin CMSN3 gained 1.1% to $40,970.

"Investors are weighing the stringent lockdowns impacting industrial activity against economically supportive measures," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

China's central bank said on Tuesday it would step up prudent monetary policy support to the real economy as worries grew that Beijing's insistence on continuing with a "zero-COVID" policy and city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month would harm domestic and global growth

Expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year also fuelled worries over global economic slowdown. USD/

A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens. MKTS/GLOB

INSG: Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 3.02 million tonnes in 2022 from 2.78 million tonnes in 2021, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said.

COPPER: Chinese-owned MMG Ltd's 1208.HK huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru is considering a plan to evict indigenous communities that have camped on the property and forced a production halt.

NICKEL: The debacle over nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange highlights the need for regulators to focus far more on opaque corners of the commodities market, global securities watchdog IOSCO said on Tuesday.

PRICES: Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.8%, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5%, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.6%, while tin SSNcv1 added 2.7%.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

