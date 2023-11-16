METALS-Copper edges higher as US dollar weakens

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched up on Friday tracking a weaker U.S. dollar, although demand concerns in top metals consumer China kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.1% at $8,225.50 a metric ton by 0209 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 edged down 0.3% to 67,610 yuan ($9,331.57) a ton.

The dollar was on track for weekly losses as a slew of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data released this week, led by a slowdown in inflation, has reinforced market expectations that the Fed has reached the end of its aggressive monetary tightening cycle. USD/

A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

However, worries about demand in China, which accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption, were reinforced by new home prices falling for a fourth month in October.

"Increasing China's refined copper domestic production is another drag for the market," ANZ Research said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,212 a ton, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.1% to $17,040, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $2,573.50, lead CMPB3 decreased 1% to $2,262 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.4% to $25,105.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.8% to 18,805 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was down 2.5% at 135,480 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.8% to 21,390 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 gained 1.2% to 16,915 yuan and tin SSNcv1 edged down 0.6% to 212,550 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Oct

0700 UK Retail Sales YY Oct

1000 EU HICP Final MM Oct

1000 EU HICP Final YY Oct

1330 US Housing Starts Number Oct 1315 Bank of England interest-rate setter Megan Greene speaks in a panel discussion about the outlook for monetary policy

0830 Keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress

($1 = 7.2453 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.